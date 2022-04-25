Warming up to start the week

Highs will climb a bit early this week as high pressure dominates the Western U.S.

That will produce moderate offshore winds, and warmer than normal conditions through midweek before winds shift back onshore.

Tomorrow that warm air mass will expand further, and we'll see the hottest temps of the week on Tuesday.

Wednesday evening onshore winds will be breezy and help usher in slightly cooler weather for Thursday and Friday. Then as the weekend gets fully underway, highs return to those lower 90s.