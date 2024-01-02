Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Insider Blog

Insider Blog: Leap years explained

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 3:00 PM

We're all taught that there are 365 days in a year. But, once every four years we add one extra day. This is because we use a solar calendar. One year is technically the time it takes for the sun to orbit the sun. One orbit comes out to 365.25 days. As a result, we include February 29th every 4th year to account for the extra time.

Earth isn't the only planet that experiences leap years. On Mars, you would need to add an extra day, or sol as they're called on the red planet, 6 out of every 10 years.

Credit: ESA / DLR / FU Berlin /A. Cowart / Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 IGO (CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

Article Topic Follows: First Alert Weather Insider Blog

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content