Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Insider

Weather Insider: Allergy season is getting longer across the US

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 3:07 PM

Across the US, the length of the growing season, and thus the length of allergy season is getting longer. 164 of the 197 locations analyzed have seen a longer freeze-free season by an average of 19 days. However, this is just an average. Some places, like Reno, NV, have seen an increase of more than 90 days to their growing season!

As we pump more Carbon dioxide into the sky, more heat is trapped by the atmosphere. This raises temperatures across the globe, thus extending the length of the growing season. The extra CO2 also causes plants to produce more pollen. These two factors combine to cause an overall longer and more intense allergy season.

Article Topic Follows: First Alert Weather Insider

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content