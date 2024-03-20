Weather Insider: Allergy season is getting longer across the US

Across the US, the length of the growing season, and thus the length of allergy season is getting longer. 164 of the 197 locations analyzed have seen a longer freeze-free season by an average of 19 days. However, this is just an average. Some places, like Reno, NV, have seen an increase of more than 90 days to their growing season!

As we pump more Carbon dioxide into the sky, more heat is trapped by the atmosphere. This raises temperatures across the globe, thus extending the length of the growing season. The extra CO 2 also causes plants to produce more pollen. These two factors combine to cause an overall longer and more intense allergy season.