Weather Insider: Spring cleaning tips to mitigate the risk of fires

Now that spring is in season, it's time for many people to go through all the motions of spring cleaning. Part of that includes the exterior of your home. As fire season approaches, there are a number of things you can do to help lower the risk of fires at home and in nature.

Some of the things CAL FIRE recommends you do around the house include using pavers or gravel in lieu of mulch, trimming flammable plants near windows, removing dead or dying vegetation, and using lawnmowers exclusively in the morning and on non-windy days.

There are also a number of things you can do to help prevent wildfires. This includes things like keeping vehicles off of dry vegetation and NEVER leaving campfires unattended. Some more tips can be seen below.

To learn more you can visit https://readyforwildfire.org/