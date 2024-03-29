Skip to Content
Weather Insider: Tsunami Awareness Week

Spencer Blum
Published 3:41 PM

Tsunamis are a powerful and extremely destructive force of nature. They occur when a section of ocean water is displaced. The two most common ways this can happen is by an earthquake or a massive landslide into the ocean. This essentially forms a giant ripple in the ocean which can travel hundreds or even thousands of miles.

Should a Tsunami occur, your first and foremost priority is to seek higher ground, ideally at least 100 feet above sea level. Then, you should stay there until it is safe to leave or until instructed by emergency personnel. Keep in mind that there may be additional rounds of waves that may last for hours.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

