Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Insider

Weather Insider: Why does the US see so many tornadoes

Spencer Blum
By
Published 4:27 PM

The Storm Prediction Center is a branch of the National Weather Service that focuses on forecasting severe weather (severe thunderstorms, hail, tornadoes, strong winds, etc.). For the second day in a row, they have issued a moderate risk of severe weather for parts of the country. This represents a level 4 out of 5.

The reason the US gets so many tornadoes is largely due to our geography. Warm, moist air comes out of the Southeast from the Gulf of Mexico. Then a layer of warm, dry air comes in from the desert southwest above the warm, moist layer. Lastly, there is cold, dry air aloft from the Rocky Mountains.

The warm, moist air wants to rise and the cold, dry air wants to sink. However, the warm dry layer is stuck between the two. This creates an unstable atmospheric setup which is conducive for severe thunderstorm formation.

Article Topic Follows: First Alert Weather Insider

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content