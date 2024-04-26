Weather Insider: Earth Day warming across the nation

A new report from Climate Central has found that every single state across the nation has experienced warming since the first Earth Day back in 1970. To be more precise, 237 of the 241 cities analyzed have seen warming. That’s more than 98 percent!

Here in the desert, we have seen about 2 degrees of Earth Day warming since 1970. This is slightly less than both the California and national averages of 2.8 and 2.6 degrees respectively.

We are also seeing more money being invested in clean energy with each and every year. Last year alone saw more than 200 billion dollars invested in green energy.