Weather Insider: Extreme precipitation events are becoming more extreme

Spencer Blum
Published 5:02 PM

Across the nation, the top 1% of extreme precipitation days have become, and will continue to become, more extreme. The areas that have seen some of the highest increases in precipitation extremes are the Northeast and Midwest.

Warmer temperatures can hold more moisture. This means that more precipitation will fall over most places. This also means that extreme precipitation events will become more extreme. Think of events like the Fort Lauderdale floods of 2023 and the Buffalo Blizard of 2022.

Even though precipitation isn't all that common here in the desert, we too can see extreme events. Just last year, Hilary dropped more than half of our yearly supply of rain in just one day.

To learn more about your risk of flash flooding, click HERE.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

