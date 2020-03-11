More rain expected in the Coachella Valley

Local Forecast

From January 1st to today's date, 1.34" of rain has been recorded at Palm Springs International Airport. That's still 1.13" below normal but it's progress from the 0.06" the city was at the beginning of the work week.

Rain will return to Riverside county on Thursday with over a half of inch of rain expected. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued in anticipation of heavy rainfall across the desert. The main areas at risk include: low-lying intersections, communities with poor drainage, and desert mountain slopes.

Temperatures will remain mild through the week and mostly sunny skies make a comeback in time for the weekend.