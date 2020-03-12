Rain Returns to the Valley

Local Forecast

Rain began falling early this morning, coming up over the Santa Rosa Mountains, and prompting a Flash Flood Watch through the afternoon.

Moderate rain could total nearly an inch, on top of the previous record setting rain, which is why there is a Flash Flood Watch as rain falls on already saturated desert sands.

By tomorrow the low pressure cell will move slowly into the Four-Corners States, and pull rain out of California. We'll dry out for the weekend.

Today we likely won't quite make seventy degrees for the high, but for the weekend, we'll see mostly sunny skies and low seventies.

Download the KESQ First Alert Mobile Weather app on iPhone and Android platforms to take the Valley's most accurate, dependable and experienced team of meteorologists with you wherever you go!