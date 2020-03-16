Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
today at 9:10 am
Published 9:06 am

Significant Changes mean Cooler Weather and Rain

Today sunny and mild, but by tonight a chance of showers here (very light with modest totals below 0.10") and some heavy snow in the mountains! A Winter Storm Warning will go up for San Bernardino County above 5,000' and for Riverside County, a Winter Weather Advisory. Snowfall could reach over a foot in the highest elevations.

Showers will be minimal here on the Valley floor, and will pass through after 8 this evening.

Today, we'll see highs in the low sevenites.

Skies will remain partly cloudy, with a better chance of rain heading into mid-week. Highs will be sharply cooler for the rest of the week behind this cool front headed our way tonight.

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply