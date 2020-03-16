Significant Changes mean Cooler Weather and Rain

Local Forecast

Today sunny and mild, but by tonight a chance of showers here (very light with modest totals below 0.10") and some heavy snow in the mountains! A Winter Storm Warning will go up for San Bernardino County above 5,000' and for Riverside County, a Winter Weather Advisory. Snowfall could reach over a foot in the highest elevations.

Showers will be minimal here on the Valley floor, and will pass through after 8 this evening.

Today, we'll see highs in the low sevenites.

Skies will remain partly cloudy, with a better chance of rain heading into mid-week. Highs will be sharply cooler for the rest of the week behind this cool front headed our way tonight.