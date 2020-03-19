Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
today at 9:13 am
Published 8:49 am

Showers Move Out, Cool Air Lingers

The rain of yesterday has departed but left an impressive, record setting total in both Palm Springs and Thermal.

Today, cooler air lingers behind the storm system, keeping our highs well below seasonal levels, mainly in the mid-sixties today and tomorrow.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory still in effect for the Mountain Communities, with the threat of showers and flurries off and on today.

In the coming days, we'll warm up into the seventies, but still below normal. Next week, another chance of showers develops late Monday into Tuesday.

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply