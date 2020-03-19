Showers Move Out, Cool Air Lingers

Local Forecast

The rain of yesterday has departed but left an impressive, record setting total in both Palm Springs and Thermal.



Today, cooler air lingers behind the storm system, keeping our highs well below seasonal levels, mainly in the mid-sixties today and tomorrow.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory still in effect for the Mountain Communities, with the threat of showers and flurries off and on today.

In the coming days, we'll warm up into the seventies, but still below normal. Next week, another chance of showers develops late Monday into Tuesday.