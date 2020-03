Local Forecast

We're expecting a nice weekend, starting with today's sunshine, punctuated with only some passing clouds moving in from the Coast.

A weak area of low pressure will linger off the coast most of the weekend, so we will still see some partly cloudy skies, today's highs will run about 10 degrees below average.

Moving forward, highs will top out in the low-to-mid seventies, with showers potentially developing early next week.