Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 10:53 am

Sunny Breezy & Cool

Skies cleared out beautifully yesterday and this morning we awoke to clear and chilly conditions with a bit of a breeze. That remains true as we head toward the afternoon hours, with a trough of low pressure dropping in from up North.

That trough will keep us cooler than normal through Friday, with a slight chance of showers into Wednesday evening through Thursday.

Showers will be light a slim in nature, but highs will be 15 degrees below normal. Today highs will also run a bit below normal.

Into the weekend higsh climb into the eighties for more seasonal conditions!

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply