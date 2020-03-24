Sunny Breezy & Cool

Local Forecast

Skies cleared out beautifully yesterday and this morning we awoke to clear and chilly conditions with a bit of a breeze. That remains true as we head toward the afternoon hours, with a trough of low pressure dropping in from up North.

That trough will keep us cooler than normal through Friday, with a slight chance of showers into Wednesday evening through Thursday.

Showers will be light a slim in nature, but highs will be 15 degrees below normal. Today highs will also run a bit below normal.

Into the weekend higsh climb into the eighties for more seasonal conditions!