Approaching system to bring more wind and snow

Local Forecast

It's been a windy day across the desert and the breeze isn't slowing down anytime soon. Gusts could reach 40-50 MPH in the most wind prone locations while the rest of the valley floor experiences gusts around 30 MPH.



The High Desert is under a Wind Advisory for gusts over 40 MPH until 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 7:00 tonight and remains in effect until midnight Thursday as a cold storm system could drop snow levels below 4,000'. Mountain roads will become slippery and visibility may be reduced because of falling snow paired with gusty wind.

The coldest air will arrive Thursday evening and is when most snow accumulation is expected to occur. Valley cities will be kept cool with highs in the 60s.

Warming and drying will take place Friday through the weekend. By early next week, the Coachella Valley will jump into the 80s!