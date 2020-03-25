Breezy Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Local Forecast

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for tonight for the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties as an area of low pressure moves past us, bringing cooler weather to the region for Thursday.

The low will enhance winds at the surface, and bring a chance of snow at elevations above 4,000 feet. Winds on the Valley floor will gust to 35mph.

The weak storm will also keep cooler air over the area from tonight into Friday before we warm up into the weekend.

That cool air gives way to more seasonal temps as we move from Saturday into the first of next week.