A cool and gusty day in the desert

Woah, it's been windy! Gusts exceeding 30 MPH have been recorded in both the low and High Desert. The wind isn't slowing down just yet. Prepare for gusty conditions through the night.

The Winter Weather Advisory that went into effect last night has been extended until 8:00 a.m. Friday for elevations above 4,000' in the Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains.

As cold air rushes in through the night, snow levels will drop to 3,500' which includes portions of the High Desert into early Friday morning.

A subtle warming will join us for the weekend while the 80s wait their turn for early next week.