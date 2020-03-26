Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:33 am

Mountain Snow, Breezy & Cool in the Valley

A weak area of low pressure moving across SoCal will bring gusty winds and cooler than normal highs to all of the region, particularly here today, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect till midnight for the mountains.

We don't expect any rainfall or showers here in the Valley, but there is the potential for some significant snow above 6,000 feet in our local mountains, specifically in San Bernardino County.

Tonight that upper level low swings through, enhancing winds at the surface, and increasing the chance of precip in the higher elecations.

Daytime highs are rather subdued today and even tomorrow, as we will be 10-15 degrees below the average for the date of 80.

In the weekend we take a turn toward more mild conditions, with mid-seventies on tap. Then next week, we really warm up, topping out near 90 by midweek.

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply