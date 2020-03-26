Mountain Snow, Breezy & Cool in the Valley

Local Forecast

A weak area of low pressure moving across SoCal will bring gusty winds and cooler than normal highs to all of the region, particularly here today, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect till midnight for the mountains.

We don't expect any rainfall or showers here in the Valley, but there is the potential for some significant snow above 6,000 feet in our local mountains, specifically in San Bernardino County.

Tonight that upper level low swings through, enhancing winds at the surface, and increasing the chance of precip in the higher elecations.

Daytime highs are rather subdued today and even tomorrow, as we will be 10-15 degrees below the average for the date of 80.

In the weekend we take a turn toward more mild conditions, with mid-seventies on tap. Then next week, we really warm up, topping out near 90 by midweek.