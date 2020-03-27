A Mild Weekend, A Major Warm-Up Next Week!

Local Forecast

A few lingering clouds thanks to a weak low pressure system passing by, which brought snow to the higher elevations of the San Bernardino and Riverside mountains overnight. Cool air lingering will keep us well below normal highs today.

That cool air holds us to about 70 degrees (the high we recorded at PSP yesterday) and some 11 degrees below average.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild with highs in the lower seventies. Sunday, another weak trough moves through NorCal, keeping us partly cloudy and on the cool side.

Moving into next week, we see highs surging to the low and mid-eighties, flirting with 90 degrees by midweek!