Clouds arrive Tuesday; temperatures stay warm

Local Forecast

Plenty of blue sky and highs in the 80s across the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will steadily cool into the low 70s around 9:00 p.m. as cloud cover increases later tonight.

Cloudy skies will be the name of the game on Tuesday but temperatures will remain above normal through the majority of the week with a weak ridge of high pressure in place over the desert southwest.

Wind speeds will strengthen on Wednesday with sustained winds 15-20 MPH, paired with stronger gusts. Weaker but still breezy conditions will continue through the week.