The Warming Trend Arrives Today

Local Forecast

Sunshine fueled by a broad area of expanding high pressure will help warm the Valley up to average, and even above average temps this week.

This afternoon, highs will reach 81 degrees, which is exactly the average for the date, with mostly sunny skies and light breezes maxing out at 10-15mph

The remainder of the week will showcase daytime highs above average, running in the mid-and-upper eighties, and flirting with the 90 degree mark.

Shelter in place orders are in effect but with the warmer weather, your backyard will be more inviting.