Gusty wind arrives Wednesday evening

Local Forecast

It has been a warm day in the desert! Actually, the warmest day of the week with Palm Springs recording a high temperature of 89 degrees -- seven degrees above normal.

It's already a bit breezy out there is afternoon in some desert cities but the wind will become more widespread later this evening, with the strongest gusts along the interstate.

The wind will persist through Thursday but temperatures will cool closer to normal and we'll get to enjoy plenty of sunshine moving into the weekend.

The next storm system to bring wet weather to Southern California, including the Coachella Valley, looks to arrive Monday and may even linger into the middle of the week.