A cooler day but the wind remains

Local Forecast

Cooler than yesterday by 8 degrees, Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 81 degrees this afternoon, accompanied with plenty of sunshine!

The wind that joined us yesterday stuck with us through this Thursday and won't be weakening until Friday.

Here's a look at some of the strongest gusts around the valley on this Thursday:

Seasonable temperatures stick with us into the weekend before the next storm system moves into Southern California on Sunday.

Rain and snow will follow on Monday and look to linger until at least the middle of the week.