Breezy Until Tomorrow

Local Forecast

Sunny skies but very windy conditions still persist, especially in the wind-prone areas near the freeway and North thereof. Winds will gust to near 40mph through this afternoon, as high pressure builds into the region from the West.

Those winds aren't likely to settle down until after sundown this evening.

Highs today will be off the pace of yesterday's 89 degree reading, but still in the 80s.

The weekend brings changes, as we cool off Sunday into the seventies, and by Monday a chance of showers here on the Valley floor, and snow down to 4,200 feet in our local mountains.