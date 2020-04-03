Sunny Mild Weekend, Late Season Storm Arrives Monday

Local Forecast

Today and tomorrow we'll enjoy sunshine and highs in the eighties, but early next week an unseasonably cold storm drops in from NorCal, bringing snow to the mountains, and light rain to the Valley.

That storm will arrive late Sunday into Monday, and we could see light showers moving in from the North, but not until the weekend is over.

Along with the potential for rain, some significant snow will fall in the Sierras (great for the water table) and likely in our local mountains, with a snow line dropping as low as 4,200 feet!

Today the Valley will enjoy seasonal daytime highs and comfortable conditions as the winds ease.

The next seven days provide some interesting changes as we move forward.