Rain Still on Tap for the Valley

Local Forecast

The Flash Flood Watch posted will be in effect through 7 p.m. tomorrow, with the heaviest of rain for the Valley slated for later today into the overnight hours, despite very little rain here yesterday.

While the Valley picked up only trace amounts of rain, elsewhere to our West, the rain (and snow) was significant. Big Bear racked up nearly 5 inches of new snow, the Tram as well. Some areas saw nearly 6 inches of rain!

Rainfall totals moving through today into tomorrow will likely exceed 0.50", especially for West Valley locations.

We'll start to dry out Thursday, with highs in the seventies, and return to more seasonal weather for Easter Weekend.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 for the latest on changing weather conditions, and don't forget to download our KESQ First Alert App so that you can have the Valley's most accurate weather team right at the tips of your fingers 24/7.