Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
today at 10:23 am
Published 10:18 am

Rain Still on Tap for the Valley

The Flash Flood Watch posted will be in effect through 7 p.m. tomorrow, with the heaviest of rain for the Valley slated for later today into the overnight hours, despite very little rain here yesterday.

While the Valley picked up only trace amounts of rain, elsewhere to our West, the rain (and snow) was significant. Big Bear racked up nearly 5 inches of new snow, the Tram as well. Some areas saw nearly 6 inches of rain!

Rainfall totals moving through today into tomorrow will likely exceed 0.50", especially for West Valley locations.

We'll start to dry out Thursday, with highs in the seventies, and return to more seasonal weather for Easter Weekend.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 for the latest on changing weather conditions, and don't forget to download our KESQ First Alert App so that you can have the Valley's most accurate weather team right at the tips of your fingers 24/7.

7-Day Forecast / California / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / Home / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / News / News Headlines / Top Stories / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply