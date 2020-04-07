Slow-moving storm system continues to bring rain Riverside county

Local Forecast

How much rain has fallen? These were the amounts received as of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday:

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Wednesday evening for all of the Coachella Valley and High Desert due to possible heavy rains and runoff that could cause flash flooding, especially in low lying areas.

The very slow-moving low pressure system will move inland on Wednesday, providing more moisture to eastern Riverside county.

Wednesday morning looks to be an active time-frame for the High Desert as precipitation moves in from the south. Track it live with Patrick Evans on-air from 5:00 - 7:00 a.m. on News Channel 3.

Due to the slow pace of this system, the Winter Storm Warning in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino mountains has been extended through Friday morning. This is for elevations above 5,500'. Heavy, blowing snow and fog can reduce visibility and make driving difficult. Avoid non-essential travel.

Warmer and drier weather returns in time for the weekend with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees on Saturday.