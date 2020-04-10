Wet weather continues through Friday evening

Local Forecast

Light rain has bee falling across the desert for most of this Friday and it's not over just yet. Showers are anticipated through the evening before clearing out in time for the weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 8:00 p.m. for all of the Coachella Valley. While rain remains on the lighter side, it's been steady and runoff can also attribute to localized flooding. Never attempt to cross a flooded roadway. Turn around; don't drown.

These are the cumulative rainfall totals from the week:

Cumulative totals as of 3:30 p.m. Friday

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino mountains, above 5,500', until 8:00 p.m.

Here's the latest look at snowfall reports: