A Sunny Seasonal Week Ahead

Local Forecast

Expect sunshine and fairly mild conditions today and all week, as a very stable weather pattern sets up across the Desert Southwest. The only area of concern is the Central Valley of California, where gusty winds are anticipated.

A trough of low pressure up North, coupled with a stronger marine layer, will keep our temperatures close to seasonal norms (101) throughout the week.

The marine layer will be particularly strong as we move through the morning hours tomorrow and Wednesday, so both days will see the coolest numbers of the week.

No extremes in terms of temperatures, and no significant wind events on the horizon make for a comfortable 7-Day forecast!