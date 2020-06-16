Mild temperatures continue through midweek

Local Forecast

A trough of low pressure to our north is assisting in the mild June conditions we're feeling currently.

The same trough is also aiding in the west wind that is strengthening across Southern California. 30-40 MPH gusts, on average, are expected across the Coachella Valley this evening.

Similar temperatures will be with us Wednesday with a gradual warming taking place into the weekend.

The summer solstice occurs at 2:43 p.m. Saturday, marking the official start of the summer season. After June 20th, the amount of daylight hours will gradually decrease until the next solstice in December.