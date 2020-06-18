Seasonal for now with warmer temperatures by the weekend

Local Forecast

A very seasonal day in the desert with high temperatures in the low 100s.

A breezy northwest wind will be present through the evening hours, cooling temperatures into the low 90s around 8:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Each day moving forward will be slightly warmer than the day prior as a weak ridge of high pressure moves north from Mexico. Afternoon highs will near 110° early next week.

Saturday is the summer solstice (occurring at 2:43 p.m.) marking the official start of the summer season. This will be the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere with 14:24:17 of daylight.