Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 9:10 am
Published 9:08 am

The Summer Solstice will bring on the Heat

Highs will begin to warm up as we move through the weekend and into next week. High pressure aloft will arrive along with the Summer Solstice tomorrow. Today, highs will remain near seasonal norms before climbing.

That ridge of high pressure will be a prominent and persistent feature of the forecast well into next week, pushing daytime highs in the one-teens by early next week.

The Summer Solstice occurs at 2:43 p.m. Saturday, and don't forget Father's Day on Sunday! Stay hydrated amidst the coming heat!

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply