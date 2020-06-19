The Summer Solstice will bring on the Heat

Local Forecast

Highs will begin to warm up as we move through the weekend and into next week. High pressure aloft will arrive along with the Summer Solstice tomorrow. Today, highs will remain near seasonal norms before climbing.

That ridge of high pressure will be a prominent and persistent feature of the forecast well into next week, pushing daytime highs in the one-teens by early next week.

The Summer Solstice occurs at 2:43 p.m. Saturday, and don't forget Father's Day on Sunday! Stay hydrated amidst the coming heat!