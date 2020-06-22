First Week of Summer brings the Heat

Local Forecast

Heat Advisories have been posted for a lot of the state, but not for the Coachella Valley despite forecasted highs above 110 degrees.

A broad ridge of highs pressure has moved into the Western US, and will keep us sunny and above normal temperature-wise through the entire week.

Under that ridge of high pressure, Ozone will increase at the surface, and that has resulted in poorer than usual air quality.

Expect highs to be 6-10 degrees above normal through the week, with only a little bit of cooling by next Sunday.