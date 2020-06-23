Persistent Heat and a touch of Humidity

Local Forecast

Highs hit 110 yesterday and will match or exceed that again this afternoon under a strong ridge of high pressure that will linger over the region through Saturday.

Beneath that dome of high pressure, a bit of moisture is trapped at the surface, causing dew points to be a bit higher than we're used to and pushing humidity into the 25% range in the afternoons. Also trapped is Ozone, which is lowering our Air Quality, which is in the moderate range early today.

We will warm up quickly again today, with temps into the triple digits as early as 10 a.m.

By Sunday, the area of high pressure will begin to weaken, allowing for some cooling into early next week.