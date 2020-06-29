Gusty and Cooler than Normal

Local Forecast

Gusty winds remain in the forecast despite a Wind Advisory expiring at 8 a.m. The winds will gradually calm down onto tomorrow.

And are of low pressure sits to our North funneling in winds and cooler temperatures for today and tomorrow.

As that low tracks farther North and East, winds will subside, and highs will rebound a bit. Air quality remains in the moderate range today.

Most of this week, we'll see highs below average, but for the Independence Day holiday, highs will inch closer to 110 degrees.