Mild start to July

Local Forecast

This evening will provide clear skies and fairly comfortable conditions with a breezy northwest wind and temperatures cooling into the low 90s around 8:00 and 9:00 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build westward on Thursday bringing a slow warming to close out the work week.

Plenty of sunshine can be expected the next several days as the mercury begins to rise ahead of the weekend.

The heat will move into the desert this holiday weekend with high temperatures near 110°.