Sunny & Mild to kick off July

Local Forecast

Welcome to July! The Jet Stream, coupled with an upper-level low will help to keep our temperatures slightly below normal here in the desert. Elsewhere around SoCal, highs will be close to normal.

The Jet track moves farther North as we ease into the weekend, which will allow high pressure to build in over the next few days and increase daytime highs. Air quality will also suffer. Today, AQI is in the moderate range.

Expect highs to be a few degrees below the average of 106 for the date.

As we head into the Independence Day weekend, our temps climb to 110 or better and stay in that range much of next week.