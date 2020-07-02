Warming trend to continue into weekend

Local Forecast

Warmer than yesterday, Palm Springs still recorded a high temperature below the date's average (106°), coming in at 102°.



as of 3:15 p.m.

Clear skies will continue through the night with temperatures cooling into the low 90s around 9:00 p.m.

A return to seasonal averages is expected for the end of the work week. Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend with a high near 110° for Independence Day.

While Los Angeles and Orange counties have closed their beaches for the holiday weekend, San Diego county beaches remain open at this time.

If you are planning to head to the coast, keep in mind that surf will be elevated and there is a high risk for rip currents with a SSW swell.