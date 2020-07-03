Hot Holiday Weekend Arrives

Local Forecast

High pressure builds into the region for the Holiday weekend, raising temps and keeping us sunny.

We topped out at 103 yesterday, and we'll add a couple of degrees to that total later this afternoon.

High pressure often results in worsening air quality in the Valley (Ozone and other pollutants get trapped near the Earth's surface). AQI readings are in the moderate range this morning.

With drier air moving in, the dew points will drop, and humidity levels along with them. The Marine Layer thins out, allowing for warmer numbers across SoCal.

One of the few fireworks celebrations takes place at Agua Caliente Casino tomorrow evening at 9 p.m., it will still be quite warm.

Highs increase through Sunday, and stabilize around the 110 degree mark most of next week. Stay hydrated, and follow the usual hot-weather precautions to keep you and your family safe.