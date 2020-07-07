Skip to Content
Quick break from excessive heat

as of 3:45 p.m.

The ridge of high pressure has lightly loosened its grasp on Southern California with a trough of low pressure pushing south from the north. This will bring gusty winds to the Coachella Valley each evening through Wednesday.

It's just a brief break from the high heat for midweek though afternoon highs remain above normal (107°).

Get ready for another round of excessive heat this weekend with an Excessive Heat Watch going into effect Saturday morning. Temperatures will reach 115°-116° through Monday.

