Published 8:37 am

Warming Trend Kicks in Tomorrow

Highs will start to warm up in earnest tomorrow as high pressure builds into the Western states. We'll see near record level heat across most of the Desert Southwest including our Valley.

The hint of monsoonal activity seems to be moving farther south as the ridge of high pressure will dominate the surface map and keep the tropical system Cristina well to the south of California.

The heat over the weekend has prompted an Excessive Heat Watch which will become an Excessive Heat Warning by Saturday, lasting through Monday.

Numbers will climb close to 120 degrees through Sunday and Monday, then drop to more reasonable levels early next week. Stay safe, hydrated, and out of the heat as much as possible this weekend.

