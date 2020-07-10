On Record Watch this Weekend

Local Forecast

A large ridge of high pressure will bring some of the hottest days we've seen all year right here to the Coachella Valley.

Highs over the weekend will reach close to 118 degrees, but in order to tie or beat those records, we'll need to reach 120 or hotter:

The best chance to meet or beat those records happens on Sunday when our temperatures will reach their peak. Other communities like Idyllwild and parts of San Diego County will also see potential records threatened through the weekend into early next week.

The hottest daytime high recorded last year in July was 118 on the 27th. The forecast has PSP hitting 116 on Saturday, and 118 on Sunday, so we'll be on "Record Watch" through Monday. We are under an Excessive Heat Warning from Saturday through Monday. Stay hydrated, and avoid being outdoors during the hottest part of the day. Check pavement with the back of your hand before walking pets outdoors as well.