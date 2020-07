Local Forecast

The ridge of high pressure that brought excessive heat has moved east and our temperatures have dropped with the change in the weather pattern. The average high for the date is 108° and Palm Springs hit 110° this afternoon. That's 7° cooler than yesterday.

Like yesterday, this evening will be breezy with gusty conditions along the interstate.

A run of consistency is ahead of us with temperatures ranging from 109°-112° each afternoon.