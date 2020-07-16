Seasonal Temps Today

Local Forecast

After a hot start to the week, and record breaking heat last Sunday, we're milder today, with highs topping out near our seasonally normal 108. A weak low pressure system off the coast enhanced the Marine Layer, and will help keep us modestly cooler today.

With a slight Northwesterly breeze, the air quality has improved, now in the "Good" range.

We'll see warmer temps this weekend as high pressure ridges back in, heating up the region.

Late in the weekend, and early next week some humidity flows in from the Southeast as we get a small taste of monsoonal moisture. That will mean higher dew points and humidity values for Monday and Tuesday.

The highs will drop a bit, but because of the increased humidity it will not feel as comfortable.