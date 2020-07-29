Brutal Heat Arrives for the Weekend

Local Forecast

We topped out at 115 yesterday, and will likely repeat that again today as highs soar. The Excessive Heat Watch has become a warning, and a Heat Advisory has been issued for areas to our West lasting through Sunday.

A broad ridge of high pressure dominates the entire Western US, and will do so through the weekend and even into early next week.

Highs over the weekend will threaten to break records, not just for the date, but perhaps reaching all-time record highs as you see below:

Obviously with these extreme conditions, take all the necessary precautions to stay hydrated, safe, and cool.

The next seven days offer very little relief from the extreme heat.