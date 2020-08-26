Record heat yet again in the Coachella Valley

Local Forecast

Like Tuesday, afternoon temperatures have climbed into the one-teens and are flirting with record heat.

as of 3:00 p.m.

An average high for the date is 105° but above-normal temperatures continue to plague the desert southwest with a strong ridge of high pressure in place.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8:00 p.m. Thursday as temperatures reach 113° and higher.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Laura is a major hurricane with 140 MPH winds. This makes the storm a category 4. "Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding expected along the northwest Gulf Coast tonight."