Final day of excessive heat for the Coachella Valley

Local Forecast

Once again feeling the heat across the Coachella Valley. As of 3:00 p.m., Palm Springs was up to 115°. Average for the date is 105°.

A warm evening head paired with clear skies and a mild northwest breeze.

The Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley will expire at 8:00 p.m. as the ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest begins to shift eastward.

Temperatures will continue to cool into the weekend as a trough moves into the west coast. Afternoon highs will return closer to normal by Sunday and Monday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' weather app yet? It's FREE and will keep you informed with the latest video forecasts and breaking weather alerts. Click here!