Tracking cooler temperatures through the weekend

Local Forecast

The Excessive Heat Warning was extended Thursday evening to include Friday. It will be allowed to expire tonight at 8:00 p.m.

The ridge of high pressure that's been bringing the heat is sliding east and low pressure is moving in to the west coast. This will bring a cooling trend through the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures look to remain below 110° for the next few days, returning to "normal" for the season. A southerly push of monsoon moisture arrives by Monday bringing the sticky conditions back to the desert and a chance for thunderstorms over Southern California mountains.

