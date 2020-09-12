Triple digits have returned for some weekend warming

Local Forecast

Friday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 100°. This after spending two days below triple digits. The average for this time of the year is 102°.

A ridge of high pressure builds this weekend and it will keep temperatures a bit above average. This ridge of high pressure is expected to stick around through the middle of the week and continue to warm up our temperatures. We can still expect temperatures to remain below 110°, which is improvement from last weekend!

Major fires in Southern California continue and this affects air quality in the Coachella Valley. A Smoke Advisory is in effect through Saturday afternoon, which could be extended by South Coast AQMD as needed. Particle pollution is culprit with smoke and this can get into lungs and cause health effects.

Saturday morning, AQI levels were reading to unhealthy levels. By the afternoon, South Coast AQMD is expecting levels to be closer to moderate with smoke high up in the atmosphere and some thinning by the afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend will overall remain pleasant compared to what we have been experiencing. A little more of a warm up by the middle of the week as the ridge builds. Some cooling will prevail by the following weekend.