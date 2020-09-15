Smoky conditions and reduced air quality continues

Local Forecast

The Smoke Advisory issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District remains in effect for all of the Coachella Valley. Current air quality is in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' category.

This afternoon is warmer than what was felt yesterday as a ridge of high pressure remains over the west. Palm Springs was up to 109° as of 3:00 p.m.

Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday before a gradual cooling into the upcoming weekend.